PAlive! CASK For A Cause February 27, 2020

PAhomepage.com
by: Ryan Kucewicz
Jack and Tim talk about this Friday’s “Firkin
Fundraiser” in Scranton.
CASK For A Cause
Friday, Feb. 28
5 PM to 7 PM
Cooper’s Seafood House
Scranton, PA
Free
Benefits Scranton Parade
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.
Upload Photos & Videos