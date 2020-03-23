PAlive! Casey Runyan March 23, 2020

PAhomepage.com
by: Ryan Kucewicz
Casey
Runyan, managing editor of Brad’s Deals, gives us some tips to help
us feel more comfortable about online shopping during this global
pandemic.
www.bradsdeals.com
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.
Upload Photos & Videos