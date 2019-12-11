PAlive! Caprese Candy Cane December 11, 2019

Today we’re making a candy cane caprese the perfect appetizer for holiday entertaining.

Ingredients

16 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese log, sliced ¼-inch thick into 13 slices

3 large tomatoes, sliced ¼-inch thick into 12 slices

9 whole fresh basil leaves

2 tablespoons balsamic glaze

2 tablespoons olive oil

Sea salt, to taste

1 large baguette, sliced and toasted

How to Make It

Start at the top end of the candy cane shape and alternate laying a slice of fresh mozzarella with a slice of tomato until you get a big candy cane shape.

Place fresh basil leaves around the board and a small serving bowl with the balsamic glaze

Just before serving, drizzle the mozzarella and tomatoes with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt. Serve with additional olive oil and sea salt, as well as the toasted baguette slices.

Recipe at www.recipegirl.com