PAlive! Back to School August 20, 2020

PAlive! School Nurses Getting Ready for COVID August 20, 2020

This year, the pandemic creates more challenges for our local school nurses. Some schools like those in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District are giving families the option of in-person learning. This adds another concern for school nurses who already face a complicated job. Our Healthbeat Reporter, Mark Hiller has more.

PAlive! Staples Thank A Teacher August 20, 2020

Like school nurses’ teachers are also heading back to school. Which is why “Staples” is launching it’s second annual “Thank A Teacher” program.

PAlive! Lehighton Area School District Plan August 20, 2020

Eyewitness News Reporter Kevin Hays reports on the Lehighton Area School District’s plan for the start of the school year.

PAlive! Times Leader (Back to School) August 20, 2020

Mike Murray from the Times Leader talks about heading back to school.

PAlive! Hanover Area School District August 20, 2020

Local elementary and high schools are gearing up for in-person and virtual learning to start. Eyewitness News Reporter Kevin Hayes reports.

PAlive! PA Law (Back to School) August 20, 2020

Bill Vinsko from Vinsko and Associates talks about school safety.

PAlive! School Lunches August 20, 2020

As school districts are finalizing their back to school plans, they are faced with another decision. Determining how to supply meals for those who need it, if classes are held online. Eyewitness News Reporter Anja Whitehead has more.

PAlive! School Sports Update August 20, 2020

A big part of the school experience is the opportunity to participate in athletics. And high school sports have a way of bringing a community together that few other things can. However, the future for student athletes this fall is still unclear. Which is why Eyewitness News Sports Director AJ Donatoni is here to sort it all out for us.