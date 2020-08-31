PAlive! August 31, 2020

PAlive! Pet of The Week
It’s now time for the Pet of The Week brought to you by BCI Retail, the area’s largest selection of quality pet supplies.
Facebook: @SPCAofLuzerneCounty
BCI Retail
Susquehanna Blvd.
Hazle Township
Social Media @BCIRetail
PAlive! UPMC (Rehabilitation Services) August 31, 2020
When we’re sick or injured, part of our treatment plan may include rehabilitation services such as physical therapy and occupational therapy. Krista Brown, an occupational therapist and certified hand therapist, at UPMC, to discuss the role occupational therapy plays in the healing process.
PAlive! Maternal and Family Health Services
Laurie Waskovich, LDN and Nutrition Education Coordinator at Maternal and Family Health Services.
PAlive! WOZ U
Chris Coleman, President of WOZ U.