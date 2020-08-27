PAlive! August 27, 2020

PA Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PAlive!
Coronavirus

PAlive! Times Leader

Kerry Miscavage from the Times Leader talks a grab bag event called “Drive Up Diva”.

www.timesleader.com

PAlive! Wilkes-Barre Historical Society

Mark Riccetti from the Luzerne County Historical Society.

www.luzernehistory.org

info@luzernehistory.org

Facebook: Luzerne County Historical Society

PAlive! Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allergy Alert)

Dr. Stephen Evans from LVPG Family Medicine, at Schuylkill Medical Plaza in Pottsville.

www.lvhn.org/medical-services/sports-medicine

PAlive! PA Law (Getting Ready to Sell)

Brian Vinsko from Vinsko and Associates talks about three things you should know about getting ready to sell.

Vinsko & Associates, P.C.
37 North River Street
Wilkes-Barre
570-970-9700

www.vinsko.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pa Live! FAQ

 

Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.

Pa Live! FAQ

Coming On The Show?

 

All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.

Download the Pa Live! On-Air Waiver

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos