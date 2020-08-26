PAlive! August 26, 2020

PAlive! Weis Markets
Registered Dietitian, Lyndi Wieand from Weis Markets.
www.weismarkets.com/healthybites
PAlive! CASA NEPA Sings
Sarah Mule the Program Coordinator at CASA of Luzerne County talks about the CASA’S Big Event tomorrow.
On Social Media: CASA of Luzerne County
CASA’S NEPA Sings 2020
Thursday, August 27
7 PM
Free Online Show
PAlive! NEPA Bonsai Society
This year marks 32 years the NEPA Bonsai Club has been making small trees. And you can get in on the fun this weekend at NEPA’s largest Bonsai display.
NEPA Bonsai Society Open House
Saturday
10 AM to 4 PM
Midway Garden Center
Pittston
Outside Event
On Facebook: NEPA Bonsai
570-654-6194