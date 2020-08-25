PAlive! August 25, 2020

PAlive! Local Artist David Corrado

Local artist David Corrado.

More Online: Artist Gallery of David N. Corrado

PAlive! Mahoning Drive-In

From the Carbon County Chamber & Economic Development Alice Wanamaker has all the details about the upcoming family movie night at the Mahoning Drive-In.

Family Movie Night

Thursday, August 27

Gates Open at 6 PM

Tickets $8

Overnight Tickets $15

www.facebook.com/carboncountycced

www.carboncountychamber.org

PAlive! Back Mountain Veterinary Hospital (Lyme Disease)

Dr. Kelly Brooks from Back Mountain Veterinary Hospital talks about lyme disease.www.backmountainvet.com

