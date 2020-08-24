Eyewitness Weather Alert

Local Impact

Interactive Radar

Active Weather Alerts

Eyewitness Weather Webcast 6.24.2019 11PM

Eyewitness Weather

Eyewitness Weather graphic PHP_1479764345004.jpg

PAlive! August 24, 2020

PA Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PAlive! SPCA of Luzerne County
Coronavirus

PAlive! SPCA Pet of The Week

Pet of The Week is brought to you by BCI Retail, the area’s largest selection of quality pet supplies.

www.spcaluzernecounty.org

Facebook: @SPCAofLuzerneCounty

BCI Retail

Susquehanna Blvd.

Hazle Township

Social Media @BCIRetail

PAlive! Mett the Press

Chuck Todd from Meet the Press was on PAlive!

PAlive! Behind the Badge

Eyewitness News and AMP Global Strategies have teamed together to recognize the incredible service our police, sheriffs, state police, firemen and medical responders do in our community.

www.stroudtownship.org

PAlive! Maternal and Family Health Services

Sandy Kalish and Aime Hall talks about the WIC Program.

www.MFHS.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pa Live! FAQ

 

Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.

Pa Live! FAQ

Coming On The Show?

 

All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.

Download the Pa Live! On-Air Waiver

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos