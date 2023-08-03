PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke about the upcoming Paint Pittston Pink celebration.

This is the 10th year of Paint Pittston Pink, so it’s jam-packed with fun events, starting with the Pink the Green golf tournament on September 23rd at 9:00 a.m. at Wilkes-Barre Muni.

Chris also describes some other fun and important events as a part of Paint Pittston Pink, including the Celebration of Life Blood Drive at the Pittston Memorial Library on Friday, September 29th, and the Purse and Cash Bingo on October 1st at 2:00 p.m. at St. Maria Goretti Banquet Hall.

Chris also discusses the celebration’s conclusion on October 7th with the Men in Heels Gentlemen’s Dash through downtown Pittston.

Paint Pittston Pink helps raise awareness for cancer research and trials, and states that, to date, they have donated over $770,000 to the cause.

To learn more about Paint Pittston Pink, visit PaintPittstonPink.org