PA Live! Wendy Weaver

 They Set Up Any Devices People Get For Christmas As Presents, Also Train Them On How To Get The Most Out Of Them.

Personalizing The Devices To Their Interests.

Weaverwireless.Com   570-220-0154 | Call Wendy

Wendy Weaver created Weaver Wireless Consultants, LLC to help people learn how to use and enjoy their smart devices and applications. From in-home visits and one-on-one consultations with individuals, to workshops with groups, and mobile device set up for businesses and training for employees, WENDY KNOWS WIRELESS. Learn how Weaver Wireless can help you GET SMART.

