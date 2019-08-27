PA Live: Your Community Live- Cpt.James R. Minicozzi Race

This memorial race for Cpt. James R. Minicozzi is held over Labor Day during La Festa Italiana. The 5k Race and 1 Mile Walk benefits The Boys and Girls Club of NEPA’s Christmas Party and College Scholarships. Cpt. James R. Minicozzi was 36 years old when he passed away in 2012. To honor him the La Festa Italiana Committee unanimously voted & named the race, that he helped start, in memory of him. He was a graduate of West Scranton High School & furthered his education at Lackawanna Junior College & Marywood University.
5K Run
Start Time: 10:00am EDT
Price: $20.00 Race Fee + $2.50 SignUp Fee
Registration: Registration ends August 28, 2019 at 11:59pm EDT
EVENT: 1 MILE FUN WALK
Start Time: 10:00am EDT
Price: $20.00 Race Fee + $2.50 SignUp Fee
Registration: Registration ends August 28, 2019 at 11:59pm EDT https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Scranton/Minicozzi5k