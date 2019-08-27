PA Live: Your Community Live- Cpt.James R. Minicozzi Race

PA Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This memorial race for Cpt. James R. Minicozzi is held over Labor Day during La Festa Italiana. The 5k Race and 1 Mile Walk benefits The Boys and Girls Club of NEPA’s Christmas Party and College Scholarships.   Cpt. James R. Minicozzi was 36 years old when he passed away in 2012. To honor him the La Festa Italiana Committee unanimously voted & named the race, that he helped start, in memory of him. He was a graduate of West Scranton High School & furthered his education at Lackawanna Junior College & Marywood University. 

5K Run

Start Time: 10:00am EDT

Price: $20.00 Race Fee + $2.50 SignUp Fee 
Registration: Registration ends August 28, 2019 at 11:59pm EDT 

EVENT: 1 MILE FUN WALK

Start Time: 10:00am EDT

Price: $20.00 Race Fee + $2.50 SignUp Fee 
Registration: Registration ends August 28, 2019 at 11:59pm EDT https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Scranton/Minicozzi5k

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Pa Live! FAQ

 

Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.

Pa Live! FAQ

Coming On The Show?

 

All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.

Download the Pa Live! On-Air Waiver

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos