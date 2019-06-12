PA Live! YCL Pottsville Summer Kickoff June 12, 2019

Today Dave, Eric and Quinn are here on behalf of Music in Pottsville.
Saturday
12 to 8 PM
Music, Food & Beer Fest
Schuylkill Manor Road
Pottsville
On Facebook: @Music In Pottsville 2019
Trending Stories
- Community comes together for cats still inside crumbling building
- Legislation could allow food stamp recipients to spend benefits on vitamins
- Mail Truck Wipes Out
- Park coming to downtown Scranton
- Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.