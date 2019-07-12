PA Live! YCL Monroe County Habitat for Humanity July 12, 2019

PAhomepage.com
by: Ryan Kucewicz
Today Kelly from
Monroe County Habitat for Humanity, and Mark from Valor Clinic
Foundation.
Volunteers Needed
9 AM to 3 PM
July 15 to July 22
www.habitatmc.org
570-216-4390
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.
Upload Photos & Videos