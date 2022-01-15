PA Live! wins in the Undeniably Dairy Shake Off Milkshake Competition

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Our very own Chris Bohinski, host of PA LIVE wins the People’s Choice Award for the Undeniably Dairy Shake Off Milkshake Competition, two years in a row.

The 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show wrapped up Saturday afternoon in Harrisburg with the Undeniably Dairy Shake Off Milkshake Competition.

Bohinski competed once again in this year’s contest. Earlier, Chris made a Chocolate Almond Malted Milkshake to the delight of the crowd and judges.

Chris brought home the People’s Choice Award once again this year. Bohinski is now the undefeated champion in this newer category, just added to the farm show last year.

Every year the farm show invites television journalists and personalities to compete in a LIVE milkshake-making contest that is judged on originality, appearance, and flavor.

If you recall, Team PA LIVE won the People’s Choice Award at last year’s virtual farm show.

Congratulations, Chris! We sure do hope you are bringing home all of those ingredients to make some for all of the folks at Eyewitness News!