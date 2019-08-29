PA Live: Wilkes-Barre Founders Day

THE 250TH WILKES-BARRE FOUNDERS DAY!
Cassie Fiume joins us to talk about the event on September 7th
570-208-4149
Join us for the 250th Founder’s Day Celebration of the City of Wilkes-Barre
This rooftop celebration will take place in the ballroom and rooftop area of the Citizen’s Bank Buidling. Enjoy cocktails, appetizers and dinner stations provided by Jonathan’s Restaurant while later enjoying the fireworks from the outdoor rooftop area.Hope to see you all at this once in a lifetime event!
Sponsorship Available – Contact Patty Hughes 570.208.4149