PA LIVE! (WBRE) — Chris Bohinski and Rachel Malak welcome Veteran journalist Tom Williams on PA Live! after he was named new morning anchor for Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU-TV.

A graduate of Penn State, Tom joins the Eyewitness News team with over 30 years of journalistic experience. He started his career at WBNG-TV in Binghamton, NY, before being hired at WNEP-TV here in NEPA.

After a brief run in politics, Tom has most recently been serving the community in a media relations role for a local state representative.

You can catch Tom as he comes back home to join the morning team with Kelly, Logan and Sydney weekday mornings on Eyewitness News starting at 4:30 a.m.

The addition of Tom Williams to the Eyewitness News team is the latest in our efforts to better serve the people of northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

We have recently launched our NEPA’s Children First initiative where we recognize the amazing accomplishments of children in our area, along with tackling issues faced by kids and their families.

You can learn more about this initiative and our charitable partners The Luzerne Foundation and Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank by visiting the NEPA’s Children First section of our website.