In this video game segment, Eyewitness New’s own Video Game Guru: Zach Smith is talking about some of the hotly anticipated titles coming out in the first part of 2020.

Resident Evil 3 Remake comes out on April 3rd.

Doom Eternal comes out on March 20th.

Animal Crossing New Horizons comes out on March 20th.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake comes out on April 10th.

Cyberpunk 2077 comes out on April 16th.