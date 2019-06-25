PA Live! UPMC (Aging Joints) June 24, 2019

PAhomepage.com
by: Ryan Kucewicz
Dr. John Bailey at UPMC Susquehanna talks about aging joints.
Dine with The Docs
Thursday, June 27
6 PM to 8 PM
Walnut Conference Room
UPMC Williamsport Regional Medical Center
1-888-824-3935
www.upmcsusquehanna.org
www.UPMCSusquehanna.org/agewell
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.
Upload Photos & Videos