PA Live! United Methodist Homes August 15, 2019

Brian Palma from United Methodist Homes talks about an upcoming open house.
Open House Thursday, August 22
9 AM to 6 PM
209 Roberts Road
Pittston
by: Ryan KucewiczPosted: / Updated:
Brian Palma from United Methodist Homes talks about an upcoming open house.
Open House Thursday, August 22
9 AM to 6 PM
209 Roberts Road
Pittston
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.