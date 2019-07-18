PA Live! The Hershey Company July 18, 2019

PAhomepage.com
by: Ryan Kucewicz
Chad Brownell and Pamela A. Holderman talk about some job opening at The
Hershey Company.
Mechanics, $28.30/hr., $4000 sign on
Control Specialists, $31.37/hr., $6000 sign on
HVAC Techs, $31.37/hr., $6000 sign on
www.thehersheycompany.com/careers
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.
Upload Photos & Videos