PA Live! Tech Talk (Brain Drain) July 31, 2019

Hopefully your kids are enjoying a fun filled summer, but as parents we still want to prevent the summer “brain drain,” Brandy Bell-Truskey from AT&T has a few app suggestions.
3-Day Forecast
Pa Live! FAQ
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
Pa Live! FAQ
Coming On The Show?
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.
Download the Pa Live! On-Air Waiver