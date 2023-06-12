PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel salute a Mountain Top man who’s serving in the Navy.

U.S. Navy Captain Patrick Hourigan has retired after a successful tour commanding Commander Carrier Air Wing ONE.

Courtesy: U.S. Navy

His retirement ceremony took place at Naval Air Station Oceana on Friday, June 9th.

Captain Hourigan served for 25 years, and flew for more than 2,700 hours. He saw over 40 combat missions, and was awarded several accolades for his service.

Congratulations, Captain Hourigan. PA live! thanks you for your service.