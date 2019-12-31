PA Live! Remember Y2K?

20 years ago, around this time, the clock was ticking to a new millennium…
And we were all a bit nervous about the so called Y-2-K bug: would our computers survive the change to the year two-thousand??
Harry Smith takes a look back …
by: Posted By Jayne Ann BugdaPosted: / Updated:
20 years ago, around this time, the clock was ticking to a new millennium…
And we were all a bit nervous about the so called Y-2-K bug: would our computers survive the change to the year two-thousand??
Harry Smith takes a look back …
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.