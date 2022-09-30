EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PA Live’s Rachel Malak has the latest on entertainment.

The silver screen is sizzling this weekend. Many new movies release this weekend. And one is sure to put a spell on you.

Hocus Pocus 2 is out, and the Sanderson sisters reunite with a vengeance in the long-awaited sequel.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprise their roles as the child hungry trio.

While many of the actors are returning for the beloved Halloween movie, new actors have joined the crew too, like Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo as high school students who become entangled in the witches’ return.

Hocus Pocus is out today on Disney Plus.

Switching gears now, everyone was and still is intrigued by the case of Gabby Petito, one that shocked and saddened the nation.

But to this day, there seem to be many unanswered questions about this case and the relationship Petito had with her boyfriend Brain Laundrie.

Now lifetime movie network is releasing a film inspired by the true events of the case, The Gabby Petito Story.

The cast stars Evan Hall, who gives an uncanny portrayal of Laundrie, and Skyler Samuels as the 22-year-old blogger with a bubbly personality and big dreams.

The movie airs on lifetime for the first time on Saturday, October 1st at 8:00 p.m., and will be run again on the network several times after the air date.

The new Billy Eichner movie, Bros, is a comedy about two guys who have problems with commitment but try to start up a relationship.

It’s one of the first rom-coms by a major studio focusing on a gay love story.

The premiere featured a beautiful rainbow carpet and attendees spoke about how the experience was much more than playing dress-up and seeing a movie. It’s about being seen on the big screen.

Judd Apatow was a producer on the film, which is written, executive produced by, and starring Eichner. Apatow says not only is it overdue, but it should also be the first of many more.

This boy meets bro love story is out in theaters now.

If you’re a fan of Top Gun: Maverick and comedy, you’re in luck.

Saturday Night Live’s 48th season premiere will be hosted by none other than Miles Teller, the swoon of the summer.

The already popular actor was catapulted to another level of fame after his performance in Top Gun: Maverick.

His hosting gig will feature musical guest Kendrick Lamar.

All eyes will be on Teller as he is left with the heavy task of launching the 48th season.

Let’s move on to the music.

Bruce Springsteen announced a new album of classic soul and R&B covers. Only the Strong Survive features classics originally recorded by The Temptations, Aretha Franklin, The Supremes, and other legends.

The album marks Springsteen’s 21st album.

Only the Strong Survive drops on November 11-th.