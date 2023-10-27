PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel followed the Mantione’s and the Galli’s leads and carved up some pumpkins on air.

Rather than competing, Chris and Rachel each carved a “1989” into their pumpkin, in honor of a certain album’s release.

In the video below, Chris and Rachel share their thoughts on 1989 (Taylor’s Version), and describe the feeling of carving a pumpkin on live TV.

Then, Chris and Rachel invite Nick Zelaya to see the grand reveal of the 1989 pumpkins!

Happy Halloween, and thanks for following the pumpkin carving journey.