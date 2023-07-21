PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, these Barbies and these Kens made a fun video.

Rachel’s been abuzz about the new film Barbie, so to celebrate its release this weekend, she gathered much of the news room to make a video inspired by the movie.

She and Chris also recap the film’s premiere at a local theater, featuring a few NEPA “Barbies” that were all dressed up for the occasion. Plus, they highlight a few local businesses that are running themed promotions this weekend, making northeast PA its own version of Barbie Land!

However, as we celebrate Barbie, it’s important to note something rather serious going on in the entertainment world.

At the moment, both the Writer’s Guild of America, or WGA, and Screen Actor’s Guild, or SAG, are striking. Neither union wants to strike, but major studios have forced their hands due to some unfair conditions:

Studios have cut down on actors’ and writers’ residuals during the streaming era. This means that actors and writers are getting paid less and less as people watch their shows.

Studios consistently threaten to replace writers and actors with artificial intelligence, including a plan to scan background actors and use their likeness without knowledge, consent, or compensation.

Despite all of this, studio figureheads are making more and more money.

Whether you’re enjoying Barbie, Oppenheimer, or both this weekend, remember that the people who make your favorite movies deserve their proper respect and pay.