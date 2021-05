ZERBE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A mine fire that broke out back in April is still burning but efforts to extinguish it have made progress, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Protection said.

"The efforts of the high-volume water contractor over the past week and a half have resulted in significantly diminished evidence of fire," Megan Lehman, Environmental Community Relations Specialist for the Department of Environmental Protection Temperatures told Eyewitness News.