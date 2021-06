WEST ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Monday's heat will have many seeking shade, but it may also help some crops.

"We start at 6:00 in the morning this time of year. When we start picking, we start at 4:30 in the morning. But this time of year, we start at 6. We get out and pull weeds and stuff like that to lunch time, noon time. And then we go and do something else in the afternoon, that we can give us a little break for our back and things like that," Jim Schirg, from Jim's Farm Produce