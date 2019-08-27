PA Live: Pocono Garlic Festival

The Susquehanna Valley Corvette Club started in 2003 as a group of people who became friends through Corvette ownership.

We meet on the third Thursday of each month at various locations throughout the membership area. Check the calendar for the meeting venue. Dinner is at 6 PM and the meeting starts at 7:30 PM.

Susquehanna Valley Corvette Club: susquehannavalleycorvetteclub.org