PA Live: Pocono Garlic Festival

The Pocono Garlic & Harvest Festival will once again fill the Poconos with a garlic aroma over Labor Day weekend. Food and craft vendors will be offering everything from garlic vinegar and garlic ice cream to garlic-themed pottery and paintings. There will also be live music featured on the main stage and strolling the festival grounds, educational demonstrations, the 6th Annual Garlic Eating Contest and plenty of children’s activities!

August 31- September 1-  10 am 6 pm

Shawnee Mountain Ski Area
401 Hollow Road
East Stroudsburg, PA

