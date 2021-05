SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — President Joe Biden and his wife Jill now live on Pennsylvania Avenue. Their journey to the White House is being highlighted by Scranton's newest attraction, the Biden Trail.

"Presidential historians and history buffs that go to presidential libraries, to hometowns of presidents, all of these types of things," Lackawanna Country Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Curt Camoni said. "So, we're going to see some tourism based on being the hometown of President Joe Biden."