PA Live: On the Road with PennDOT

IT IS “BACK TO SCHOOL” TIME… AND LABOR DAY IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER.

SO IT’S THE PERFECT TIME TO GET UPDATED ON LOCAL ROAD PROJECTS.

FROM PENN DOT JAMES MAY IS HERE.

CONSTRUCTION — WHERE ARE WE SEEING THIS IMPACT STUDENTS WHO ARE HEADING BACK TO SCHOOL?

ANSWER: TWO SPECIFIC PROJECTS COME TO MIND. THERE IS A NEW ROUNDABOUT GOING IN ON PROSPECT STREET & THE SOUTH VALLEY PARKWAY IN NANTICOKE. THIS IS THE ROUTE THAT STUDENTS GOING TO LCCC AND NANTICOKE HIGH SCHOOL BOTH USE, SO THERE WILL BE A DETOUR. BUT WE ARE ALSO GOING TO OPENING THE 92 BRIDGE VERY SOON.

WHAT ABOUT LABOR DAY TRAVEL?

ANSWER: THERE ARE SPLITS IN PLACE ON I-81. OTHERWISE, WE TRY TO NOT DO ANY WORK THAT WILL IMPEDE TRAFFIC OVER THE HOLIDAYS SO WE SHOULD BE GOOD. COFFEE BREAKS WILL ALSO BE IN PLACE.

HOW CAN MOTORISTS TRACK CONSTRUCTION AND TRAFFIC?

511PA.COM THIS YEAR, WE WILL ALSO INCLUDE SPECIFIC INFORMATION ON OUR SYSTEM FOR PEOPLE WHO ARE GOING TO PENN STATE HOME FOOTBALL GAMES!

ARE YOU HIRING?

YES WWW.EMPLOYMENT.PA.GOV