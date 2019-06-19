PA Live! Nuremberg Players June 19, 2019

Suzanne Croll and the non-profit theater group the Nuremburg Community Players in Nuremberg gives us a scene from “Mary Poppins Jr”.
www.nurembergcommunityplayers.weebly.com/
