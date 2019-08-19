PA Live! Nina Bocci August 19, 2019

Nina Bocci is a bestselling author that lovers reading and writing about relatable heroes and smart heroines.
Facebook: @NinaBocci
Instagram: @ninapolitan
Twitter: @ninabocci
by: Ryan KucewiczPosted: / Updated:
Nina Bocci is a bestselling author that lovers reading and writing about relatable heroes and smart heroines.
Facebook: @NinaBocci
Instagram: @ninapolitan
Twitter: @ninabocci
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.