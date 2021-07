SHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pastor and former teacher has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor. Over a decade later, that man is finally in police custody.

West Goshen Township Police in Chester County say 63-year-old Randy Boston, the current pastor of Bible Baptist Church in Shickshinny, was arrested after they received a report of a sexual assault involving him and a then first-grade student.