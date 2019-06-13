PA Live! Misericordia Players June 13, 2019

Misericordia Players “Between Us” & “Tell Me”
Next Friday and Saturday at 8 PM
June 21 and June 22
Lemmond Theater, Misericordia University
570-674-6719
