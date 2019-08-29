PA Live: Lexie Langan

Live Now
Hurricane Dorian

BEAUTY EXPERT LEXIE LANGAN IS HERE!

Back to school beauty (college shower caddy essentials)

SHOWER SHOES

Shampoo of course! Get one that’s doesn’t break the bank but doesn’t have sulfates and parabens!

Tangle teaser

DRY SHAMPOO

Drying your hair can cause heat damage. To prevent that use a hair towel to wrap your hair up and let it dry while you have a quick study session with your new roomie!

Portable exfoliation cubes!! Take one in the stall with you at a time add water and exfoliate!! lexielangan.com

