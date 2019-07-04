PA Live! Laura Dellutri July 4, 2019

PA Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Summer is here, which means now is a great time to clean up your home so you can get outside and enjoy the warm weather. Lifestyle expert Laura Dellutri is on hand to give her latest tips and tricks to get the home fresh and clean for the summertime.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pa Live! FAQ

 

Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.

Pa Live! FAQ

Coming On The Show?

 

All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.

Download the Pa Live! On-Air Waiver

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos