WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the more the merrier at an apartment in Wilkes-Barre. Two roommates have gone above and beyond to spread Christmas cheer.

People usually put up one or two trees to celebrate the upcoming holidays, but Timothy Eckhart and David Rinker have set up 31 artificial Christmas trees in their apartment to create a winter wonderland. Rinker says people are taken by surprise when he tells them how many trees he has.