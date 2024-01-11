PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with PA live! intern and Barley Creek bartender Heidi Martens.

Many people like to kick off the year with “Dry January,” where they abstain from drinking any alcohol for a month.

To celebrate Dry January, and help increase the excitement for National Mocktail Week, Chris, Rachel, and Heidi make some delicious mocktails!

First, Chris, Rachel, and Heidi make a Peppermint White Russian Mocktail. Yum!

Then, in the video below, they craft a Ginger Cranberry Fizz mocktail!

Happy Dry January and National Mocktail Week!