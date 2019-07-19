PA Live! Instanbul Grill July 19, 2019

PAhomepage.com
by: Ryan Kucewicz
Elif and Enis from Instanbul Grill in Wilkes-Barre they will be featured
on the square in Wilkes-Barre for Monday at the Market.
Facebook: @Istanbulgrillwilkesbarre
www.istanbulgrillpa.com
