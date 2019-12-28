PA Live! Twin Hills Weight Loss Center in the Kitchen

PA Live In The Kitchen
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) — Diane from Twin Hills Weight Loss Center was in the kitchen on the Thursday, December 27, 2019 edition of PA Live!

Diane was showing us how to make a steak dinner from the Twin Hills cookbook Healthy Eats that will help us stick to our healthy New Year’s resolutions. She also gave tips for people setting a resolution to eat healthier in the new year.

Twin Hills Weight Loss Center has two locations, one in Wilkes-Barre and one in Muncy. We would love nothing more than to see everyone eating healthier and feeling better in the new year!

You can pick up a copy of “Healthy Eats” at either of our two office locations – in Wilkes-Barre, or Muncy – and if viewers mention they saw us on PA Live, we would like to offer a special discount of 50 percent off the regular price. So you will receive 101 kitchen-tested, delicious, healthy, weight-loss-friendly recipes for only $6.

For more information, watch the videos above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pa Live! FAQ

 

Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.

Pa Live! FAQ

Coming On The Show?

 

All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.

Download the Pa Live! On-Air Waiver

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos