PA Live! Twin Hills Weight Loss Center in the Kitchen

(WBRE/WYOU) — Diane from Twin Hills Weight Loss Center was in the kitchen on the Thursday, December 27, 2019 edition of PA Live!

Diane was showing us how to make a steak dinner from the Twin Hills cookbook Healthy Eats that will help us stick to our healthy New Year’s resolutions. She also gave tips for people setting a resolution to eat healthier in the new year.

Twin Hills Weight Loss Center has two locations, one in Wilkes-Barre and one in Muncy. We would love nothing more than to see everyone eating healthier and feeling better in the new year!

You can pick up a copy of “Healthy Eats” at either of our two office locations – in Wilkes-Barre, or Muncy – and if viewers mention they saw us on PA Live, we would like to offer a special discount of 50 percent off the regular price. So you will receive 101 kitchen-tested, delicious, healthy, weight-loss-friendly recipes for only $6.

For more information, watch the videos above.