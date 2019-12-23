PA Live: In the Kitchen with Ty Snyder

PA Live! Ty Snyder July 8, 2019

Ty’s Tree Cookies
1 cup of butter
3/4 cup sugar
2 Tbsp of cream cheese
1 egg
1 egg yolk
2 tsp of vanilla
Pinch of salt
2 1/2 cups flour
1/2 tsp of baking powder

Cream cheese icing

8 oz of cream cheese
8oz of butter
3 1/2 cups of confection sugar
2 tsp of vanilla

Cream together butter, cream cheese, and sugar till fluffy.
Add in vanilla, and eggs, mix till incorporated.
Sift flour and baking powder together, add half the flour mixture. When incorporated add another half.
Rap in plastic wrap and let sit in the refrigerator for 2-5 hours. Preheat oven to 350~ degrees and cook till corners just turn brown.

Learn more Click here

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

