PA Live: In the Kitchen with Ty Snyder

Ty’s Tree Cookies
1 cup of butter
3/4 cup sugar
2 Tbsp of cream cheese
1 egg
1 egg yolk
2 tsp of vanilla
Pinch of salt
2 1/2 cups flour
1/2 tsp of baking powder
Cream cheese icing
8 oz of cream cheese
8oz of butter
3 1/2 cups of confection sugar
2 tsp of vanilla
Cream together butter, cream cheese, and sugar till fluffy.
Add in vanilla, and eggs, mix till incorporated.
Sift flour and baking powder together, add half the flour mixture. When incorporated add another half.
Rap in plastic wrap and let sit in the refrigerator for 2-5 hours. Preheat oven to 350~ degrees and cook till corners just turn brown.
