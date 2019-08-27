PA Live: In the Kitchen with Chef Abate

Chef Mike Abate Is Here From The Pocono Supper Club. 

Pocono Supper Club is a group of food lovers who want to learn and experience food through the eye of a home gourmet chef. We gather for information, tasting and education about food, recipes, and techniques. We will learn about gourmet dining on a budget, maximizing food yield and time-saving techniques. Meeting dates will be scheduled and dining notes will be posted. We will also host a cooking school to help inform and educate future home gourmet chefs.

:Facebook.com/groups/poconosupperclub

