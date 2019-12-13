Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

PA Live: In the Kitchen- The SPCA of Luzerne County

PA Live

by: Posted By Jayne Ann Bugda

Posted: / Updated:
PAlive! Vinsko Martini December 12, 2019

THE S-P-C-A OF LUZERNE COUNTY IS IN THE KITCHEN TODAY MAKING “PUP CAKES!” Chelsea Feldmann is our guest!

Stop by Pet Supplies Plus in Pittston on Saturday, December 14 and 15 to have your pet’s photo taken with Santa! All the animals welcome! You will receive one printed 4×6 photo that day as well as all digital prints emailed to you!

Cost is $10 CASH ONLY! – and 50% of all proceeds will be donated to local rescues:
NEPA Pet Fund & Rescue
Luzerne County SPCA
Whisker’s World

  FREE samples and raffle baskets available all day! 

spcaluzernecounty.org

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pa Live! FAQ

 

Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.

Pa Live! FAQ

Coming On The Show?

 

All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.

Download the Pa Live! On-Air Waiver

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos