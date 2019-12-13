PA Live: In the Kitchen- The SPCA of Luzerne County

THE S-P-C-A OF LUZERNE COUNTY IS IN THE KITCHEN TODAY MAKING “PUP CAKES!” Chelsea Feldmann is our guest!

Stop by Pet Supplies Plus in Pittston on Saturday, December 14 and 15 to have your pet’s photo taken with Santa! All the animals welcome! You will receive one printed 4×6 photo that day as well as all digital prints emailed to you!



Cost is $10 CASH ONLY! – and 50% of all proceeds will be donated to local rescues:

NEPA Pet Fund & Rescue

Luzerne County SPCA

Whisker’s World



FREE samples and raffle baskets available all day!

spcaluzernecounty.org