PA Live! Ice Skating with Haley

PA Live
Posted: / Updated:

THE KIDS ARE NOW HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS… EVEN IF THE WEATHER OUTSIDE IS FRIGHTFUL, AS HALEY FINDS OUT… THE WEATHER IS ALWAYS THE SAME INSIDE AN ICE RINK.

The kids will soon be home for the holidays…

Even if the weather outside is frightful, the weather is always the same inside an ice rink.

It’s open year-round… But there’s just something about ice skating around the holidays.

Public skate is open Saturday and Sunday from 1:30 to 3 pm and Saturday nights 7:30 to 9:30.

Its 8 dollars for adults, $5 for kids, and $3 dollars for skate rentals.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pa Live! FAQ

 

Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.

Pa Live! FAQ

Coming On The Show?

 

All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.

Download the Pa Live! On-Air Waiver

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos