PALive! (WBRE) — PA Live!’s Rachel Malak stopped by Mr.Z’s in Wright Township on Wednesday to help ensure children have a hunger-free summer.

WBRE 28 & WYOU 22 along with CEO/Weinberg Food Bank and our sponsors are embarking on a 6-week campaign to make sure our local area children have enough food.

A lack of reliable nutrition during the summer months takes a major toll on children. Kids who struggle with hunger are more likely to experience “summer slide”, forgetting what they learned and starting the next school year months behind their more affluent peers.

