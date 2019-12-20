PA Live! Giving Special Kids

Heather Fauntleroy And Elizabeth Breznay And Friends Are Here To Talk About “Bowling With Buddies”. January 13, 2020

The Event Is Hosted By The Organization “Giving Special Kids”.

Our 2nd Annual bowling event is sure to be a blast! $20 gets you 2 games of bowling, shoe rental, Slice of pizza and soda (additional food may be purchased), and an event t-shirt!!

5pm-7pm

Chacko’s Family Bowling Center Wilkes Barre Blvd.

email us for registration info or click to purchase: LINK

We are a nonprofit organization focused on helping make the world for special needs children around us a better, happier place. With the help of our tireless staff, we organize fundraisers to help families of special needs children acquire adaptive equipment and host social inclusion events.