PA Live! 31 Trees in One Apartment!

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the more the merrier at an apartment in Wilkes-Barre. Two roommates have gone above and beyond to spread Christmas cheer.

People usually put up one or two trees to celebrate the upcoming holidays, but Timothy Eckhart and David Rinker have set up 31 artificial Christmas trees in their apartment to create a winter wonderland. Rinker says people are taken by surprise when he tells them how many trees he has.

“When we say that, they just assume you know half dozen or so. When we tell them ‘this year it’s 31’ the look on their face is priceless. They’re like ‘where do you put it all?’,” Rinker said.

The trees take over every room in the house – the kitchen, the porch, even the bathroom. Each tree has a theme to it.

“It’s fun. I work in retail and it’s sometimes, people might think I’m crazy, therapeutic for me. I would come home some days, shape a few trees and that would be enough to de-stress from the busy time of the year,” Eckhart said.

The owners say their Christmas tree collection began six years ago.

“It just grew from there. Neighbors would give us trees as they were downsizing. We got ornaments from some,” Eckhart said.

Rinker and Eckhart begin decorating their apartment at the beginning of November, every year, and try to finish before the city’s holiday parade. They say people visit the display year after year.

“When people come in they’re so relaxed they don’t want to leave. And we enjoy giving that to them,” Rinker said.

Rinker says he starts planning the display way ahead of time. The most common question they get about the display is how much their electricity bill costs when the holiday season comes to an end.

“Lucky enough we don’t pay electric. It’s included in our rent. Otherwise, we’d be… Probably not have so many trees,” Rinker said.

Eckhart and Rinker take the display apart after Orthodox Christmas on January 7th.