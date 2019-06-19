PA Live! Family Service Association of NEPA June 19, 2019

Amber and Mike from Family Service Association of NEPA and they’ve got a wonderful event coming up to benefit the Children’s Center of Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties.
Breaking Clays for Kids
4th Annual Clay Shoot
Friday June 21, 9 AM
Rocky Mountain Sporting Clays
Springville, PA
www.breakingclays2019.eventbrite.com
